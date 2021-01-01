About this product

The Rokin Nitro2 is a quality vaporizer pen for concentrates. We developed this all metal vaporizer pen using no plastics and no fibers to ensure what you’re getting is top quality vapor from your product only.



The Nitro2 features extra airflow to deliver you smooth clean hits from its featured glass chamber and dual quartz titanium wire atomizer. The large capacity 650 mAh battery is reliable and features 3 different temperature settings and a 510 threaded spring loaded connection. This connection ensures your Nitro2 battery will be compatible with any 510 threaded oil cartridge.



» For concentrates

» Dual quartz rods atomizer

» Titanium coils

» Deep glass chamber

» 4 flow holes at the top of the chamber for optimal flow

» Side airflow leak resistant atomizer

» All metal construction

» 650 mAh variable voltage lithium ion battery

» 3 temperature settings (3.7v, 3.9, 4.2v)

» Spring loaded connection

» 10 second auto shutoff feature

» Stainless steel dab tool included

» Certified to the latest FCC and CE standards

» Certified to the latest RoHS standards. Also, known as lead-free, this certification restricts the use of 6 hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products

» 12-month warranty on the battery

» For aromatherapy purposes only