The Rokin Rage oil cartridge battery is a compact, discreet, and easy to use oil portable vape pen. The Rage uses a secure 510 threaded connection to attach to most oil vaporizer cartridges on the market! At less than 2” high and 1” wide, it is the smallest oil vape on the market and fits in the palm of your hand and comparable to our Mini Tank vaporizer. Its removable front end allows the Rokin Rage vape to fit most cartridges with ease. The spring loaded 510 thread connection will ensure a secure connection, including Rokin’s EASY FILL oil cartridge And Rokin’s Ceramic Oil Cartridge.



To operate the Rage, all you need to do is turn it on and go by clicking the power button 5 times. A sizeable 280 mAh lithium ion battery will get you through an entire oil cartridge on 1 charge. The kit also includes a lanyard and a micro USB-C charger. To charge your pen all you need to do is connect the Micro USB-C into a USB wall adapter or any other USB device and let it go. The Rage is designed to be the perfect affordable vape for all your vaping needs!

