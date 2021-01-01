About this product

The Rokin Stinger is our newest vape and is the most powerful electronic dab straw on the market! No longer will you need to rely on the older, and not always reliable, concentrate pen technology with this impressive handheld device.



The Stinger uses a uniquely designed heated ceramic tip combined with a removable water-filtration chamber to vape your concentrates anywhere you want. The powerful 1100 mAh battery heats up the ceramic tip in a matter of seconds and provides hours of dabbing without the need to recharge.



The Stinger features a durable metal body and an easy to fill water chamber that cools down the vapor to a comfortable temperature and enhances the flavor of your concentrates. Vape your concentrates right from their container or on any silicone dab mat with ease.



Using the Stinger is simple, just fill the water chamber to the fill line, turn it on (5 clicks), preheat your ceramic tip (2 clicks), select your preferred temperature (3 clicks), and you’re ready to go!