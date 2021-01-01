About this product

The Rokin Thunder is a high quality vaporizer pen for oils. The adjustable top airflow cartridge is designed to be easy to fill and easy to use. Just unscrew the top of the cartridge (center post is removed), load up the easy fill tank with your best oil to the fill line, place the top back on, and enjoy! No more having to fill your tank around a center post. You can adjust the temperature to your personal preference by choosing between the 3 different voltage settings on the battery (3 clicks). After that the Rokin Thunder features a specialized 15 second pre-heat function (2-clicks) to prep the ceramic coil atomizer before your first use. Now you can enjoy your oils wherever and whenever with this quality refillable vaporizer pen.