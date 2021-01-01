Roll Uh Bowl
Roll-uh-Bowl™ | Orange Sherburnt
Product rating:
About this product
Roll-uh-Bowl™ / Orange Sherburnt is an easy to store fold-able, portable silicone water pipe. All Roll-uh-Bowl™ units come equipped with a Graffix™ removable downstem, alloy eject a bowl and silicone "Smoky Bubbles. Anywhere" storage band.
Features:
• Translucent Orange• 8" tall when in use• 1-1/2" diameter• Folds to fit into palm of hand• 9mm Graffix™ Composite Down Stem w/ GLID 1way stopper ball• 9mm alloy eject a bowl • Odorless & flavorless• Easy to clean - Dishwasher safe!• 100% Grade VI Healthcare Silicone• Made in the USA
Features:
• Translucent Orange• 8" tall when in use• 1-1/2" diameter• Folds to fit into palm of hand• 9mm Graffix™ Composite Down Stem w/ GLID 1way stopper ball• 9mm alloy eject a bowl • Odorless & flavorless• Easy to clean - Dishwasher safe!• 100% Grade VI Healthcare Silicone• Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!