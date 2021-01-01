Loading…
Logo for the brand Rollin Budz

Rollin Budz

Rollin Budz 8x11 Colorful Dab Mat

About this product

This silicone mat provides the perfect surface for all dabbing needs. The non-stick material makes it easy to clean and ensures that no wax is ever wasted. Durable and strong, this mat helps to prevent unwanted messes during smoke sessions.

Food grade silicone material
Durable and strong
100% non-stick surface
BPA free
Freezer, microwave, dishwasher safe
Heat resistant
Colorful, eye-catching design
Dimensions: 8" x 11"
