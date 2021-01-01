Rollin Budz
About this product
The Colby bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Colby is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. The hidden childproof lock allows for peace of mind that your stash remain a secret. The Colby is the stylish way to keep your stash concealed!
Features
Premium activated carbon technology
Thermal lining
Sleek look
Waterproof zipper
Hidden combination zipper lock
Carrying handle
Durable fabric
Dimensions: 12"x9"
