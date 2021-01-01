About this product

High grade, premium quality dab tool set. Featuring 8 unique tips for all of your dabbing or carving needs. Each tip provides a different function to work with your material. The tool kit is waterproof, rustproof and easy to clean. The compact zipper case is perfect for easy on the go use.



• Food grade 304 stainless steel

• Interchangeable tips

• 10 cm handle with duel screw in

• Nonslip handle

• Logo engraved on each piece

• Compact zipper case for easy storage

• Velvet case interior