Rollin Budz
About this product
The Marley bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Marley is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. With additional pockets on each side, this bag appears compact but packs a big punch!
Features
Premium activated carbon technology
Thermal lining
Sleek look
Waterproof zipper
Carrying handles
Durable fabric
Dimensions: 9"x4"x5"
