About this product

The Marley bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Marley is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. With additional pockets on each side, this bag appears compact but packs a big punch!



Features



Premium activated carbon technology

Thermal lining

Sleek look

Waterproof zipper

Carrying handles

Durable fabric

Dimensions: 9"x4"x5"