About this product

The Otis bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Otis is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. The childproof lock allows for peace of mind that your stash remain a secret. Complete with interior Velcro dividers, this is the ultimate smoking accessory!



Features



Premium activated carbon technology

Thermal lining

Combination zipper lock

Customizable Velcro dividers

Waterproof zipper

Carrying handle

Durable fabric

Dimensions: 8"x4"x3"