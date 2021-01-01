Loading…
Rollin Budz

Rollin Budz Otis Scent Free Bag

The Otis bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Otis is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. The childproof lock allows for peace of mind that your stash remain a secret. Complete with interior Velcro dividers, this is the ultimate smoking accessory!

Features

Premium activated carbon technology
Thermal lining
Combination zipper lock
Customizable Velcro dividers
Waterproof zipper
Carrying handle
Durable fabric
Dimensions: 8"x4"x3"
