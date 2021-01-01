Loading…
Rollin Budz

Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch

About this product

The turbo flame butane torch by Rollin Budz is the only torch needed for dabbing sessions. With a volume of 15g and an adjustable duel flame, this is the perfect dabbing companion. The turbo torch has a continuous flame activation button on front so there is no need to hold down the ignition button.

Duel flames
Gas adjustment knob
Continuous flame button
15g volume
Easy to fill
