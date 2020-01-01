 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Rolling Cascades Farm
Rolling Cascades Farm

Cultivators of ITEM 9 Cannabis

Black Lime Reserve
Sun grown cannabis produces a greater and more complex terpene profile
About Rolling Cascades Farm

ITEM 9 from Rolling Cascades Farm is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple. Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Rolling Cascades Farm is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to promote the healthiest equilibrium possible. Our ladies live a happy and healthy life, which in turn gifts us with the most beautiful, fragrant buds. Through the culmination of using all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, Rolling Cascades Farm is dedicated to producing only the highest quality cannabis. Visit our ITEM 9 brand page on Leafly: https://www.leafly.com/brands/item-9

Available in

United States, Oregon