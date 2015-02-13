About this strain
Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates.
Cinderella's Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
