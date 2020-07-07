About this strain
Lamb's Bread, also known as "Lamb's Breath," is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.
Lamb's Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
602 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!