About this strain
Ortega by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica strain bred from Northern Lights genetics. Since its creation in the mid-1980s, Oretga has offered growers heavy yields of resinous, sweet-smelling buds that finish flowering in just 6 to 8 weeks. Its effects are heavily tranquilizing and help to usher in sleep with late night use.
Ortega effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
71% of people report feeling giggly
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
28% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
28% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
