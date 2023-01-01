Pure, potent & balanced, Root & Bloom’s live resin cartridges are extracted at the peak of freshness. They keep it real: no distillate, no botanicals–nothing but whole-plant live resin. The result? All natural, true-to-the-plant tastes, effects, and experiences in convenient cartridges.

100% whole-flower live resin

Hand-filled, no-clog carts

Convenient, on-the-go access

Rich in native cannabinoids & terpenes from Root & Bloom’s flower



Lemon OG Haze (Lemon OG & Haze)

TAC: 95.84% / THC: 92.85% / Terps: 8.44%

Hybrid - .5g

