Pure, potent & balanced, Root & Bloom’s live resin cartridges are extracted at the peak of freshness. They keep it real: no distillate, no botanicals–nothing but whole-plant live resin. The result? All natural, true-to-the-plant tastes, effects, and experiences in convenient cartridges. 100% whole-flower live resin Hand-filled, no-clog carts Convenient, on-the-go access Rich in native cannabinoids & terpenes from Root & Bloom’s flower
Lemon OG Haze (Lemon OG & Haze) TAC: 95.84% / THC: 92.85% / Terps: 8.44% Hybrid - .5g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!