About this product
Chem 4 x “Chem 87” Feminized Seed
Rootseller SeedsSeeds
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Chemdawg #4, officially known as "Chemdog 4," but also "Chemdog #4," and "Chem 4" is a hybrid marijuana strain. Part of the prominent line of Chemdog strains, Chemdawg #4 is known to deliver a balance of cerebral invigoration alongside relaxed full-body effects. Its smell has been likened to citrus or even Pine-Sol, with a lemon flavor. With light-green buds, Chemdawg #4 grows to be a fairly tall plant, reaching up to 7 feet outdoors and 4-5 feet indoors, and its flowering time is 9-10 weeks. It often appears to have a large amount of crystals, with orange hairs growing from the buds.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item