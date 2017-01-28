About this product
Killer Queen x Gelato #1 Feminized Cannabis Seed
Rootseller SeedsSeeds
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.
