Bubble Blowers Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Roll 5pk Wedding Cake 2.5g (Indica)

by Rooted & Zooted
About this product

Introducing Bubble Blowers: a delightful 5-pack of .5g bubble hash-infused pre-rolls, perfect for elevating your smoking experience. Each pre-roll is expertly crafted to combine premium cannabis flower with high-quality bubble hash, delivering a rich, flavorful puff with every inhale.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Rooted & Zooted
Rooted & Zooted emphasizes quality through their approach to small batch cannabis and concentrates by meticulously controlling every step of the production process. They prioritize sourcing high-quality raw materials and maintaining strict standards throughout cultivation, extraction, and refinement. This attention to detail ensures that each batch meets their exacting standards for potency, flavor profile, and purity. By focusing on small batches, Rooted & Zooted can closely monitor and optimize each stage, resulting in a premium product that consistently delivers a superior experience to their customers.

Rooted & Zooted's dual-chambered disposable vape represents a blend of innovation and user-centric design in the cannabis industry. This product features two separate chambers within a single disposable device, each containing a different strain or concentrate. This dual-chamber design allows consumers to enjoy a variety of experiences in one convenient package. The dual chambers typically cater to different preferences, such as offering indica and sativa strains or a combination of THC and CBD concentrates. This flexibility appeals to a wide range of users seeking specific effects or flavor profiles without needing multiple devices or cartridges.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000357
  • MI, US: PR-000311
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000011
