Rooted & Zooted - Distillate Disposable - Slurricane/White Gushers 2g

by Rooted & Zooted
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Introducing a cutting-edge dual-chambered distillate disposable vape, featuring 1g on each side infused with the potent strains Slurricane and White Gushers. This device offers users the versatility to enjoy each strain independently, experiencing the robust flavors of Slurricane's tropical fruit and White Gushers' creamy sweetness, or blend them simultaneously for a harmonious and rich vaping experience. Perfect for enthusiasts seeking both variety and depth in their cannabis consumption with convenient dual-chamber technology.

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

Rooted & Zooted
Rooted & Zooted emphasizes quality through their approach to small batch cannabis and concentrates by meticulously controlling every step of the production process. They prioritize sourcing high-quality raw materials and maintaining strict standards throughout cultivation, extraction, and refinement. This attention to detail ensures that each batch meets their exacting standards for potency, flavor profile, and purity. By focusing on small batches, Rooted & Zooted can closely monitor and optimize each stage, resulting in a premium product that consistently delivers a superior experience to their customers.

Rooted & Zooted's dual-chambered disposable vape represents a blend of innovation and user-centric design in the cannabis industry. This product features two separate chambers within a single disposable device, each containing a different strain or concentrate. This dual-chamber design allows consumers to enjoy a variety of experiences in one convenient package. The dual chambers typically cater to different preferences, such as offering indica and sativa strains or a combination of THC and CBD concentrates. This flexibility appeals to a wide range of users seeking specific effects or flavor profiles without needing multiple devices or cartridges.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000357
  • MI, US: PR-000311
