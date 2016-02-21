Rooted & Zooted - Distillate Disposable - Sour Pebbles/Apple Pie 2g
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
