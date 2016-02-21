Rooted & Zooted - Distillate Disposable - Sour Pebbles/Apple Pie 2g

by Rooted & Zooted
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing an innovative dual-chambered distillate disposable vape, with each side containing 1g of premium distillate infused with Sour Pebbles and Apple Pie strains. This device allows users to enjoy each strain independently, savoring the tangy citrus notes of Sour Pebbles or the comforting sweetness of Apple Pie, or combine them simultaneously for a flavorful and balanced vaping experience. Ideal for cannabis enthusiasts looking to explore a range of tastes and effects conveniently in one device.

About this strain

Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Rooted & Zooted
Rooted & Zooted
Shop products
Rooted & Zooted emphasizes quality through their approach to small batch cannabis and concentrates by meticulously controlling every step of the production process. They prioritize sourcing high-quality raw materials and maintaining strict standards throughout cultivation, extraction, and refinement. This attention to detail ensures that each batch meets their exacting standards for potency, flavor profile, and purity. By focusing on small batches, Rooted & Zooted can closely monitor and optimize each stage, resulting in a premium product that consistently delivers a superior experience to their customers.

Rooted & Zooted's dual-chambered disposable vape represents a blend of innovation and user-centric design in the cannabis industry. This product features two separate chambers within a single disposable device, each containing a different strain or concentrate. This dual-chamber design allows consumers to enjoy a variety of experiences in one convenient package. The dual chambers typically cater to different preferences, such as offering indica and sativa strains or a combination of THC and CBD concentrates. This flexibility appeals to a wide range of users seeking specific effects or flavor profiles without needing multiple devices or cartridges.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000357
  • MI, US: PR-000311
Notice a problem?Report this item