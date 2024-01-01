Rooted & Zooted - Distillate Disposable - Strawberry Mimosa/Banana Kush 2g

by Rooted & Zooted
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
Introducing a groundbreaking dual-chambered distillate disposable vape, each side containing 1g, featuring the luscious strains Strawberry Mimosa and Banana Kush. This device offers users the flexibility to vape each strain individually for distinct fruity or herbal flavors and effects, or blend them simultaneously for a delightful fusion of strawberry sweetness and banana smoothness. Perfect for enthusiasts seeking customizable vaping experiences with premium distillate strains.

Strawberry Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a strawberry and citrus flavor that has hints of champagne. Strawberry Mimosa is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a uplifting and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Mimosa effects include happy, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Hall of Flamez, Strawberry Mimosa features flavors like sweet, strawberry and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Strawberry Mimosa typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Rooted & Zooted
Rooted & Zooted emphasizes quality through their approach to small batch cannabis and concentrates by meticulously controlling every step of the production process. They prioritize sourcing high-quality raw materials and maintaining strict standards throughout cultivation, extraction, and refinement. This attention to detail ensures that each batch meets their exacting standards for potency, flavor profile, and purity. By focusing on small batches, Rooted & Zooted can closely monitor and optimize each stage, resulting in a premium product that consistently delivers a superior experience to their customers.

Rooted & Zooted's dual-chambered disposable vape represents a blend of innovation and user-centric design in the cannabis industry. This product features two separate chambers within a single disposable device, each containing a different strain or concentrate. This dual-chamber design allows consumers to enjoy a variety of experiences in one convenient package. The dual chambers typically cater to different preferences, such as offering indica and sativa strains or a combination of THC and CBD concentrates. This flexibility appeals to a wide range of users seeking specific effects or flavor profiles without needing multiple devices or cartridges.

  • MI, US: AU-P-000357
  • MI, US: PR-000311
