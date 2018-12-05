Roots Life Farm
Diesel Dough
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Diesel Dough effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!