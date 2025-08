Boss Queen



Sativa Vape · Harlequin x Ghost Train Haze Lipstick Collection



Boss Queen leads with presence. This sativa blend hits loud with gassy citrus from Harlequin and Ghost Train Haze terpenes, delivering a high that’s clear, electric, and sharp.



Designed with a striking red mouthpiece and packaged like a tube of lipstick, it’s made for women on the move—for big ideas and being the one who gets sh*t done.



Bold look. Smooth pull. Stay lifted and in charge.

