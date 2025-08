Rosie’s Reds – Raspberry Cough



Sativa · 5-Pack Pre-Rolls



Don't let the name fool you — Raspberry Cough is smooth sailing for sativa lovers. A standout cross of Cambodian landrace and Ice, this strain brings a sweet, berry-forward aroma with just a hint of earthy spice and floral funk underneath.



Rosie’s Reds come in a classic-style flip-top box, sealed with cellophane for freshness and a magnetic closure—sleek, pocketable, and made for everyday carry.

