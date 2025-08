Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups



5mg THC per piece · 16 pieces per pouch · 80mg total Direct Trade Dark Chocolate · Dairy-Free



Rich, bold, and a little grown up. These Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are made with direct trade dark chocolate and filled with a smooth, peanut butter center touched with honey for a natural hint of sweetness. The result is deep, complex flavor without any dairy—just pure, melt-away satisfaction.



Each cup is dosed with 5mg THC for a steady, manageable high you can trust. With 16 pieces per pouch, it’s your go-to for elevated snacking that feels indulgent but intentional.



Dark, dreamy, and seriously smooth.

