Start your mornings the right way with Rosie's Ganja & Go Cups! Our dark espresso cups pack 5mg of THC and 25mg of naturally occurring caffeine per cup. Made with direct-trade 62% dark chocolate and real espresso paste, these treats provide the perfect kick and are 100% dairy free!
Featuring 5mg THC per cup and 20mg total per box.
Explore Vermont's most unique selection of edibles and cannabis products by Rosie's chocolatier, Emma Rose. Rosie's is a trusted brand that offers clean and high-quality edibles, always fresh and free from preservatives and chemicals. Their innovative edibles such as chocolate covered caramels and chocolate bonbons are a new and novel concept in the world of recreational cannabis.
One of Rosie's many missions, is to elevate the women in cannabis. Learn about the wonderful women cultivators in the Vermont cannabis industry, highlighted in their new 'lipstick' vape project, Rebellious Rose.
Rosie's is also known for throwing industry parties, most famously the Roaring 420's, a roaring 20's theme celebration hosted at Hula Center on the Burlington Waterfront. Bringing the community together to celebrate the cannabis revolution is at the heart of Rosie's mission.