Hibiscus Peach Bellini Nano-Shooters 6-pack

by Rosie's Confections
THC —CBD —

About this product

A classic yet tropical combo of flavors! These shots are like drinkable candy, perfect for mixing up a great mocktail or drinking straight. The nano-emulsified THC allows for effects to kick in within 5-15 minutes and create a much more reliable edible-high. Effects will last for 2-4 hours, allowing you to plan your consumption responsibly.

Contains 30mg THC per pack / 5mg THC per bottle.

Explore Vermont's most unique selection of edibles and cannabis products by Rosie's chocolatier, Emma Rose. Rosie's is a trusted brand that offers clean and high-quality edibles, always fresh and free from preservatives and chemicals. Their innovative edibles such as chocolate covered caramels and chocolate bonbons are a new and novel concept in the world of recreational cannabis.

One of Rosie's many missions, is to elevate the women in cannabis. Learn about the wonderful women cultivators in the Vermont cannabis industry, highlighted in their new 'lipstick' vape project, Rebellious Rose. *Launching on 4/20/24*

Rosie's is also known for throwing industry parties, most famously the Roaring 420's, an annual roaring 20's theme celebration hosted at Hula Center on the Burlington Waterfront. Bringing the community together to celebrate the cannabis revolution is at the heart of Rosie's mission.
