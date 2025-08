Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups



5mg THC per piece · 16 pieces per pouch · 80mg total Swiss chocolate · Secret recipe filling



Like the peanut butter cup you grew up with—if it grew up, got sophisticated, and started microdosing. These Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are smooth, creamy, and borderline addictive. Wrapped in rich Swiss chocolate with a peanut butter filling that melts like caramel, they hit every craving and then some.



Each piece is 5mg THC, so you can snack smart or build your buzz. With 16 cups per pouch, there’s enough to share... or not.



Sweet, nostalgic, and just the right kind of extra.

