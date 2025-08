Rosie’s Reds – Badazz OG Cheese



Indica · 5-Pack Pre-Rolls



Badazz OG Cheese brings a bold personality to your rotation — a funky, full-bodied indica wrapped up in five smooth-burning joints. This strain blends Badazz OG & UK Cheese genetics for a skunky-sweet profile with notes of earth, spice, and rich cream, all layered with that classic savory cheese funk.



Rosie’s Reds come in a classic-style flip-top box wrapped in cellophane for freshness, with a magnetic closure—sleek, pocketable, and made for everyday carry.

read more