Rosie’s Reds – Banana Jealousy



Hybrid · 5-Pack Pre-Rolls



Smooth, mellow, and easy to reach for. Banana Jealousy is a balanced hybrid with soft fruit notes and a calm, focused high.



Rosie’s Reds come in a classic-style flip-top box with a magnetic closure—sleek, pocketable, and made for everyday carry.



Light up on your own terms.

read more