Rosie’s Reds – Durban Poison Slims



Sativa · 6-Pack Slim Pre-Rolls



Bright, uplifting, and ready to move. Durban Poison is a classic pure sativa with crisp citrus-pine flavor and a clear, energetic high that keeps you sharp and inspired.



Rosie’s Reds Slims come in a cellophane wrapped slim-line flip-top box with a magnetic closure—sleek, portable, and made for daily momentum.



Light up and get going.

read more