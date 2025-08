Rosie’s Reds – Wonka’s Vineyard



Indica · 5-Pack Pre-Rolls



Heavy, slow, and built for unwind mode. Wonka’s Vineyard is an indica strain with dark grape and earth notes, ideal for evenings, deep chill, or tuning everything out.



Rosie’s Reds come in a classic-style flip-top box wrapped in cellophane for freshness, with a magnetic closure—sleek, pocketable, and made for everyday carry.

