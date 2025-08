Skinny Pineapple



5mg THC · Sugar-Free · Vegan Crisp, juicy, and totally guilt-free



Skinny Pineapple is your sugar-free gummy with a twist: each piece is coated in birch-derived xylitol crystals for a crunchy, candy-like snap that feels like the real thing. Inside: a juicy pineapple gummy with 5mg of THC for a clean, uplifting high.



No added sugar. No weird aftertaste. Just bright flavor, bold texture, and a smooth ride.

read more