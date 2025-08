Watermelon Lite

5mg THC + 5mg CBG · Sugar-Free · Vegan

Sweet without the crash

Watermelon Lite is a sugar-free gummy that doesn’t taste like one. Made with high-purity stevia, it delivers bold watermelon flavor with zero weird aftertaste—and none of the sugar crash.

Each piece combines 5mg THC with 5mg CBG for an easy, uplifting high that supports focus, energy, and feel-good flow. It’s light, functional, and genuinely satisfying.

No sugar. No shortcuts. Just a clean gummy that keeps up.



