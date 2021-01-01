ROSINBOMB started as a family business, tracing its roots back to a decades long tradition of machinery creation. With a passion for innovation and a hunger for healthy organics, Ryan Mayer, ROSINBOMB’s founder, created the most powerful, electronic rosin press with the ability to process the highest yield. Though ROSINBOMB is a forerunner in the industry, the company continues to evolve and flourish. ROSINBOMB presses are manufactured to be the premier quality presses available today. Our elegant, stainless steel, fully electric and patent-pending technology delivers 5,000+ lbs of pressure designed to ensure the highest possible yield.



ROSINBOMB is committed to quality, value and innovation. We strive to constantly improve our products and continue research and development. Our goal is to produce the highest quality tools and accessories for consumers and professionals to create the best concentrates.