A monumental leap forward in solventless rosin production! The M-60 press utilizes our patent pending Flow Channel Technology (TM) to make continuous press easily achievable. This unit comes with conversion plates that allow for choice in pressing method: single-action press when a test batch is required, and Flow Channel diamond-hard coated press plates and continuous flow collection plate when you’re ready to scale up production.
The M-60 is fully electric and ready to go out-of-the-box. It is compact yet delivers over 6000 lbs of pressure with each press. That means no large footprint, no noisy air compressors, no manual cranks, and no complicated set ups.
Included in the bundle:
- M-60
- Mavstix
- Parchment Paper 12 pack
- Cleanout Tool
- Bombloader-M
- Silicon Collection Tray
- 12-Pack M-60 Flower Bags
- Calyx Plastic 25 dram Flower container
- Calyx Concentrate Glass Jars
- Medium Charcoal Smell Proof Bag
Rosinbomb, Inc
ROSINBOMB started as a family business, tracing its roots back to a decades long tradition of machinery creation. With a passion for innovation and a hunger for healthy organics, Ryan Mayer, ROSINBOMB’s founder, created the most powerful, electronic rosin press with the ability to process the highest yield. Though ROSINBOMB is a forerunner in the industry, the company continues to evolve and flourish. ROSINBOMB presses are manufactured to be the premier quality presses available today. Our elegant, stainless steel, fully electric and patent-pending technology delivers 5,000+ lbs of pressure designed to ensure the highest possible yield.
ROSINBOMB is committed to quality, value and innovation. We strive to constantly improve our products and continue research and development. Our goal is to produce the highest quality tools and accessories for consumers and professionals to create the best concentrates.
