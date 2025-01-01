About this product
The Electronic Humidifier is an excellent solution for maintaining optimal humidity levels in storage environments like humidors, wineadors, or other closed containers.
Its Key Features:
- Automatic Humidity Control: Keeps the humidity level precisely at the desired setpoint (customizable between 55% to 80% RH).
- LCD Screen Monitoring: Real-time display of the relative humidity, allowing easy monitoring.
- Built-in Fan: Ensures even humidity distribution throughout the entire storage space.
- Pre-set 70% RH: Comes pre-configured at 70% relative humidity, but can be adjusted to suit your specific needs.
- Capacity: Designed to regulate humidity in a storage space of up to 4 cubic feet.
- Expandability: Multiple units can be linked together via cables for larger cabinets.
- Compact and Convenient Power Connection: The flat cable for power fits between the door of the cabinet, preserving the airtight seal while powering the device.
- Ideal Use Cases:
a) Cigar Humidors: Maintaining a steady RH for cigars to keep them fresh and in optimal smoking condition.
b) Wine Cellars: Ensuring proper humidity to preserve wine corks and prevent spoilage.
c) Herb, Flower, Precursor, and Other Specialty Storage: Perfect for any enclosed environment where maintaining consistent humidity is essential.
If you're looking to maintain precise environmental conditions for valuable items like wine, herbs, etc. this humidifier is a user-friendly and effective solution.
Specifications
Coverage: Unrefrigerated Space - up to 4 cu. ft / Refrigerated Space - 1.7 - 2.2 cu. ft.
Adjustable RH Range: 55 - 80 %
Factory Pre-set: 70%
5 V Ports: 2 per humidifier
Interconnectivity: Multi-unit
Gross Weight: 8 oz / 0.5 kg
Dimensions: 6 x 2 x 2.2 in / 15.2 x 5 x 5.6 cm
Package Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.5 x 2.8 in / 16.5 x 11.4 x 7.1 cm
