About this product
Rosineer GRIP twist rosin press bundle consists of a versatile manual machine that can generates up to 2.5 Tons of force between its 3" x 5" insulated plates and a set of rosin tech accessories that help you to streamline extraction process. The GRIP can be assembled in two configurations: with or without the supporting legs. If assembled without the legs, the press can be affixed to a work table or bench with screws for extra stability. The accessories include a 1.5" x 1.5" square pre-press mold, 2" x 4" various mesh size filter bags (20 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, our dabbing and cleaning tool box kit, and four press magnet pins.
Rosineer GRIP bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Specifications
GRIP Press Force: up to 5,500 lbs / 2.5 Ton
GRIP Plates: 3" x 5" / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated;
Temp. Range: up to 356 °F / 180 °C
Weight: 25 lbs / 10.2 kg
Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm
Pre-Press Mold Material: Anodized aluminum
Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm
Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total
Filter Bags Material: 100% Nylon
Tool Box Set Tools: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers
Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone
Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes
Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets, silicone coated
Press Magnets Quantity: 4
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.