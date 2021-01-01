About this product
Rosineer GRIP rosin press is easy to learn and use when extracting solventless oil even at home. Just enter your desired settings into the precise two-channel temperature and timer controller, wait until the 3" x 5" insulated plates heat up, and rotate the twist handle to apply up to 5000 - 5500 lbs pressure. When done pressing, rotate the handle counterclockwise, remove your pressed material, and enjoy the freshly squeezed rosin. The GRIP can be assembled in two configurations: with or without the supporting legs. If assembled without the legs, the press can be affixed to a work table or bench with screws for extra stability. The press machine comes with a user's guide and a complementary starter kit that contains a non-stick silicone mat, 3 ml lidded jar, two collection tools, a pack of parchment paper sheets, and four magnets
Important notice: Please always keep the machine out of children's reach.
Rosineer GRIP is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 5500 lbs / 2.5 Ton
Heating plate size: 3" x 5" / 7.6 x 12.7 cm
Temperature range: up to 356 °F / 180 °C
Temperature scale: Fahrenheit / Celsius
Timer: up to 999 seconds
Max distance of two plates: 1.6" / 4 cm
Power: 825 W
Current: 7.5 A / 3.75 A
Voltage: 110V / 220V
Weight: 25 lbs / 10.2 kg
Total Weight: 30 lbs / 13.5 kg
Packing Size: 14.6 x 13.8 x 8.7 inch / 37 x 35 x 22 cm
Discreet packaging
Limited Warranty: 2-Year
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.