Rosineer GRIP rosin press is easy to learn and use when extracting solventless oil even at home. Just enter your desired settings into the precise two-channel temperature and timer controller, wait until the 3" x 5" insulated plates heat up, and rotate the twist handle to apply up to 5000 - 5500 lbs pressure. When done pressing, rotate the handle counterclockwise, remove your pressed material, and enjoy the freshly squeezed rosin. The GRIP can be assembled in two configurations: with or without the supporting legs. If assembled without the legs, the press can be affixed to a work table or bench with screws for extra stability. The press machine comes with a user's guide and a complementary starter kit that contains a non-stick silicone mat, 3 ml lidded jar, two collection tools, a pack of parchment paper sheets, and four magnets



Important notice: Please always keep the machine out of children's reach.



Rosineer GRIP is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.



Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 5500 lbs / 2.5 Ton

Heating plate size: 3" x 5" / 7.6 x 12.7 cm

Temperature range: up to 356 °F / 180 °C

Temperature scale: Fahrenheit / Celsius

Timer: up to 999 seconds

Max distance of two plates: 1.6" / 4 cm

Power: 825 W

Current: 7.5 A / 3.75 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Weight: 25 lbs / 10.2 kg

Total Weight: 30 lbs / 13.5 kg

Packing Size: 14.6 x 13.8 x 8.7 inch / 37 x 35 x 22 cm

Discreet packaging

Limited Warranty: 2-Year