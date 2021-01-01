Rosineer® Premium Rosin Press Filter Bags are intended for solventless rosin extraction out of dry sift, pollen-like herbal products, and herbal flowers. The reusable pouches are made with the high quality durable, dye-free and solvent-free, resistant to boil nylon thread. Double nylon seam-stitching assures that your bags will never break or blow out during pressing. The bags are turned inside out for easy filling and handling. Four mesh sizes are available for this type of bags: 36, 72, 90 and 120 micron. Each package contains 15 pouches.



Specifications



Mesh Sizes: 36, 72, 90, and 120 microns

Dimensions: 2.5" x 6.5" / 64 mm x 165 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Bags Per Pack: 15