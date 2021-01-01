About this product
Rosineer® Premium Rosin Press Filter Bags are intended for solventless rosin extraction out of dry sift, pollen-like herbal products, and herbal flowers. The reusable pouches are made with the high quality durable, dye-free and solvent-free, resistant to boil nylon thread. Double nylon seam-stitching assures that your bags will never break or blow out during pressing. The bags are turned inside out for easy filling and handling. Four mesh sizes are available for this type of bags: 36, 72, 90 and 120 micron. Each package contains 15 pouches.
Specifications
Mesh Sizes: 36, 72, 90, and 120 microns
Dimensions: 2.5" x 6.5" / 64 mm x 165 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Bags Per Pack: 15
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.