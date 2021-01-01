About this product
Rosineer® Premium Rosin Press Filter Bags are intended for solventless rosin extraction out of dry sift, pollen-like herbal products, and herbal flowers. The reusable pouches are made with the high quality durable, dye-free and solvent-free, resistant to boil nylon thread. Double nylon seam-stitching assures that your bags will never break or blow out during pressing. The bags are turned inside out for easy filling and handling.
There are two types of packages available: with a single mesh size bags and mixed mesh sizes bags. Each single mesh size pack contains 15 bags made of either 36, 72, 90, or 120 micron mesh screen. Each trial or mixed mesh size package contains 20 bags, 5 bags per each mesh size (36, 72, 90, or 120 micron).
Specifications
Mesh Sizes: 36 / 72 / 90 / 120 microns
Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm
Material: 100% food grade Nylon
Bags Per Pack: 15 for single mesh size packages or 20 for trial / mixed packs
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.