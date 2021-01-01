Rosineer® Premium Rosin Press Filter Bags are intended for solventless rosin extraction out of dry sift, pollen-like herbal products, and herbal flowers. The reusable pouches are made with the high quality durable, dye-free and solvent-free, resistant to boil nylon thread. Double nylon seam-stitching assures that your bags will never break or blow out during pressing. The bags are turned inside out for easy filling and handling.



There are two types of packages available: with a single mesh size bags and mixed mesh sizes bags.

Each single mesh size pack contains 15 bags made of either 36, 72, 90, or 120 micron mesh screen. Each trial or mixed mesh size package contains 20 bags, 5 bags per each mesh size (36, 72, 90, or 120 micron).



Specifications



Mesh Sizes: 36, 72, 90, and 120 microns

Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm

Material: 100% food grade Nylon

Bags Per Pack: 15 for single mesh size packages or 20 for trial / mixed packs;