Rosineer PRESSO (Gold Yellow) rosin press bundle consists of our stylish portable machine and a set of rosin tech accessories that help you to streamline extraction process. This easy-to-use press appliance features 2" x 3" solid aluminum insulated plates with two quickly heating elements, convenient lever mechanism, and removable dust cover. The accessories include a cylinder hammer style pre-press, 2" x 3" various mesh size filter bags (20 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, our dabbing and cleaning tool box kit, and four press magnet pins.



Rosineer PRESSO bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.



Specifications



PRESSO Press Force: 1500+ lbs

Plates: 2" x 3" / 50 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated;

Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 11.8 x 5.3 x 10.8 inch / 30 x 13.5 x 27.5 cm / 13 lbs / 5.8 kg

Color: Gold Yellow

Pre-Press Mold Internal Diameter: 1-3/16 inch / 30 mm

Pre-Press Mold Shaft Height: 3-1/3 inch / 85 mm

Pre-Press Mold Dimensions: 1-1/2 x 4 inch / 40 x 100 mm

Pre-Press Mold Material: Stainless steel

Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm

Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total

Material: 100% Nylon

Tool Box Set Tools: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers

Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone

Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes

Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets, silicone coated

Press Magnets Quantity: 4