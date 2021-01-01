About this product
Rosineer Rosin Press Starter Kit is a collection of essential tools and accessories that makes rosin pressing easy, efficient, and productive. The kit consists of one (1) food-grade non-stick silicone mat for working with freshly pressed rosin, two (2) versatile stainless steel tools for collecting, carving, scooping, as well as dabbing rosin, ten (10) 7 x 10 inch sheets of parchment paper, one 3 ml silicone jar for storing precursor and its final product, and four magnets to hold your parchment paper in place when pressing.
Kit Content:
Two (2) double-tipped surgical grade stainless steel scraper / carver / scooper / dabber;
One (1) 7" x 5" non-stick, heat resistant, BPA-free food grade silicone mat;
One (1) 3 ml concentrate jar made of BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F, dishwasher safe, assorted colors;
Ten (10) 10" x 7" sheets of pre-cut parchment paper;
Four (4) 0.86" x 0.5" magnets.
Kit Content:
Two (2) double-tipped surgical grade stainless steel scraper / carver / scooper / dabber;
One (1) 7" x 5" non-stick, heat resistant, BPA-free food grade silicone mat;
One (1) 3 ml concentrate jar made of BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F, dishwasher safe, assorted colors;
Ten (10) 10" x 7" sheets of pre-cut parchment paper;
Four (4) 0.86" x 0.5" magnets.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.