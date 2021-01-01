Rosineer Rosin Press Starter Kit is a collection of essential tools and accessories that makes rosin pressing easy, efficient, and productive. The kit consists of one (1) food-grade non-stick silicone mat for working with freshly pressed rosin, two (2) versatile stainless steel tools for collecting, carving, scooping, as well as dabbing rosin, ten (10) 7 x 10 inch sheets of parchment paper, one 3 ml silicone jar for storing precursor and its final product, and four magnets to hold your parchment paper in place when pressing.



Kit Content:



Two (2) double-tipped surgical grade stainless steel scraper / carver / scooper / dabber;

One (1) 7" x 5" non-stick, heat resistant, BPA-free food grade silicone mat;

One (1) 3 ml concentrate jar made of BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F, dishwasher safe, assorted colors;

Ten (10) 10" x 7" sheets of pre-cut parchment paper;

Four (4) 0.86" x 0.5" magnets.