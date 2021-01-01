About this product

What is it?



A broad-spectrum CBD pain relief gel roll-on with organic aloe extract. Experience a cooling sensation that dries in 2-3 minutes and is smooth to touch without the annoying sticky. Use it after your workout session, after playing your favorite sport, or anytime you need some help with those aching muscles and joints.



Beautifully processed from sustainably grown Oregon hemp that receives nothing but tender love and care. All of Rosso Extracts' products are third-party lab tested to ensure complete satisfaction.



How do I use it?



Apply liberally to tight muscles. Avoid eyes and mucus membranes. Wash your hands after application. For external use only.



When not in use, please store upright in a cool, dark place. Please keep out of reach of children and pets.



3rd Party Lab Testing Provided by Encore Labs



ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited

Zero THC, no psychoactive effects*

Free from pesticides, herbicides, and microbial contaminants



*The statements made about this product have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.