Apple Jack - Live Resin Diamonds (Reload)

by ROVE
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Apple Jack is a Jack-of-all-trades kinda strain. Delivering a mix of head and body effects, with a relaxing physical high balanced by a euphoric cerebral sensation, this sour apple tasting strain is great for those who want to get creative and relieve stress.

Apple
Citrus
Tangy

Experience LIQUID DIAMONDS like never before!

About this strain

Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.

About this brand

ROVE
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating the quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.

At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
