About this product
Remedies 10:1
Spot of tea? Yes please! Exotic and extravagant, but certainly not fanciful, this oil is for those who want the best for themselves. Be well and enjoy this sophisticated brew.
About this brand
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.