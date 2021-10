About this product

Punch Berries™ from The Humboldt Cure is a 20% Sativa 80% Indica strain that was selected due to its purple qualities. The terp profile leans itself towards Sangria with hints of overripe oranges and grapes. This strain was bred in 2017 by Joe Fasho. He took a Purple Punch bx1 and crossed that into an elite clone only variety of Forbidden Fruit.