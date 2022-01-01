About this product
Rove is excited to announce our next Feature Farms collaboration with Gooey Farms. It is a highly potent indica with a sweet tasting mix of Blueberry notes and Hindu Kush for that earthy taste. A deep, physical relaxation is coupled with slight cerebral energy to help with appetite, arthritis, chronic pain, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Just like all of our Feature Farms products, Mountain Goo is a single source, whole plant, CO2-extracted cannabis oil with its original full spectrum terpenes.

ROVE
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.